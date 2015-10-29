BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Oct 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T HSG MF 27-Nov-15 CARE A1+ 7.4800 3000 02-Nov-15 CHENNAI PETRO* - 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 7.1500 2500 - BAJAJ FINANCE* - END DEC 15 ICRA A1+ 7.4000 4750 - SIDBI MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1100 10000 30-Oct-15 HDFC LTD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.6000 19500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
