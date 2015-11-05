(Repeating to add JM FIN LTD deal information.)
Nov 4 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
EXIM MFS 15-Dec-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.1100 3500 10-Nov-15
NABARD - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3500 12500 09-Nov-15
CHENNAI PETRO BKS 26-Nov-15 ICRA A1+ 7.1400 600 05-Nov-15
HUDCO - 27-Nov-15 CARE A1+ 7.1500 3000 06-Nov-15
JM FIN LTD MF 11-Nov-16 ICRA A1+ 9.0700 500 13-Nov-15
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
