Nov 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- EXIM - 35 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 7.1000 13750 - JM FIN SER MF 22-Jan-16 ICRA A1+ 8.0500 450 20-Nov-15 JM FIN SER MF 16-Feb-16 ICRA A1+ 8.1000 650 18-Nov-15 CANFIN HOMES BANK 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5500 2500 17-Nov-15 BLUESTAR - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.4500 250 23-Nov-15 CESC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.4000 2000 20-Nov-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com