Nov 18 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA CAP FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7000 2000 - AB NUVO BANK 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4000 2000 20-Nov-15 PANTALOONS* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4500 - - NAT FERT* - 23-Dec-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.3100 3500 24-Nov-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services