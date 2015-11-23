BRIEF-Williamson Financial Services gets members' nod for borrowing up to 5 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod for borrowing up to 5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- MAGMA FINCORP* - 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 7.9400 1000 - NABHA POWER* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4900 2000 - JMF SER LTD MF 25-Feb-16 ICRA A1+ 8.1000 250 27-Nov-15 HDB FIN * - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.2300 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
MUMBAI, May 11 New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said on Thursday the U.S. central bank will normalise its balance sheet in a "very careful way", while leaving "sufficient" excess reserves in the financial system.