Nov 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T INFRA - 30-Dec-15 CARE A1+ 7.5800 10000 02-Dec-15 JMF ARC MF 29-Dec-15 ICRA A1+ 8.0500 300 02-Dec-15 ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7000 2000 01-Dec-15 TATA CAP FIN* - FEB 2016 ICRA A1+ 7.6900 500 - NAT FERT* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.5900 2500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services