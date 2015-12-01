Dec 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
TATA CAP * - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7400 500 -
TATA CAP FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7400 500 -
TATA CAP HSG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7400 500 -
GODREJ PROP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7700 1200 -
HDFC LTD* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.3000 10000 -
L&T FINANCE* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.7200 - -
L&T INFRA* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.7300 - -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
