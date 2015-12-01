Dec 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA CAP * - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7400 500 - TATA CAP FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7400 500 - TATA CAP HSG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7400 500 - GODREJ PROP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7700 1200 - HDFC LTD* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.3000 10000 - L&T FINANCE* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.7200 - - L&T INFRA* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.7300 - - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com