Dec 11 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
TATA MOT FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9700 2000 -
ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9100 4000 -
ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9200 1000 -
HDB FIN * - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.8000 1000 -
DEWAN HSG* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9500 1000 -
AXIS FIN LTD* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.9100 1000 -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com