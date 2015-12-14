Dec 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9200 - 14-Dec-15 TATA CAP HSG* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9200 - - TATA CAP FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9200 - - GRUH FINANCE* - 15-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.7500 2500 - MOTILAL OSWAL* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4000 1150 23-Dec-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com