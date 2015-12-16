Dec 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- EXIM - 22-Feb-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.4000 8000 23-Dec-15 TATA CAP * - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.8800 1500 - NABARD - 23-Feb-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.4000 4500 22-Dec-15 L&T FINANCE - Jun 2016 CARE A1+ 8.6500 1000 18-Dec-15 EXIM - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3800 5000 23-Dec-15 NAT FERT* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.6300 - - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com