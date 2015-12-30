Dec 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
EXIM - 29-Jan-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.1700 5000 04-Jan-16
EXIM - 29-Feb-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.1700 7000 04-Jan-16
CESC LTD* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.2300 1000 -
TATA CAP FIN* - 29-Jan-16 ICRA A1+ 7.4500 - 04-Jan-16
TATA CAP HSG* - 29-Jan-16 ICRA A1+ 7.4500 - 04-Jan-16
CHAMBAL FERT - 04-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.2500 500 04-Jan-16
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com