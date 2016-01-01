Jan 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4500 1500 01-Jan-16 KMPL - INTRAMONTH CRISIL A1+ 7.4700 - 01-Jan-16 ABHFL MF 04-Feb-16 ICRA A1+ 7.4700 3500 01-Jan-16 L&T FINCORP* - INTRAMONTH CARE A1+ 7.5300 500 - L&T INFRA* - INTRAMONTH CARE A1+ 7.5000 1000 - ABFL - INTRAMONTH ICRA A1+ 7.4700 3500 - FAMILY CREDIT - INTRAMONTH CARE A1+ 7.5300 2000 - L&T INFRA - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.4700 5500 - L&T HSG - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.4700 3000 - L&T HSG - INTRAMONTH CARE A1+ 7.4800 2500 - L&T INFRA - INTRAMONTH CARE A1+ 7.4800 4000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com