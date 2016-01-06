Jan 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- EXIM BKS, MF 06-Jun-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.6000 9500 11-Jan-16 HDFC LTD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.2000 10000 - CHOLA INVEST* - 5 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.6800 1250 - GODREJ IND. BANK 11-Apr-16 ICRA A1+ 7.6900 250 11-Jan-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com