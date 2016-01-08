Jan 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- PIRAMAL ENTER* - 5 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.5500 2500 - CHOLA INVEST - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.6500 1500 - ONGC MANG* - 5 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.1500 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com