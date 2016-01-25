Jan 25 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NAT FERT* - 03-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.8000 13750 - SBI GLOBAL FACTOR MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.4000 700 29-Jan-16 NHB MFS 23-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.6000 20000 28-Jan-16 ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.1500 3000 29-Jan-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com