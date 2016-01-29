(Repeating to add L&T INFRA, ABFL and AB NUVO primary CP deals) Jan 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SAIL* - 02-May-16 IND A1+ 8.6000 16000 02-Feb-16 HDFC LTD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.0000 20000 - ABFL - MAR 2016 ICRA A1+ 8.3300 3000 29-Jan-16 L&T INFRA - INTRAMONTH CARE A1+ 8.4000 4000 01-Feb-16 L&T INFRA - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.4000 3000 01-Feb-16 AB NUVO BKS, MF MAR 2016 ICRA A1+ 7.8500 1500 01-Feb-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com