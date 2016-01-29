(Repeating to add L&T INFRA, ABFL and AB NUVO primary CP deals)
Jan 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
SAIL* - 02-May-16 IND A1+ 8.6000 16000 02-Feb-16
HDFC LTD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.0000 20000 -
ABFL - MAR 2016 ICRA A1+ 8.3300 3000 29-Jan-16
L&T INFRA - INTRAMONTH CARE A1+ 8.4000 4000 01-Feb-16
L&T INFRA - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.4000 3000 01-Feb-16
AB NUVO BKS, MF MAR 2016 ICRA A1+ 7.8500 1500 01-Feb-16
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com