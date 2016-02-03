Feb 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- HDFC LTD* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.9500 25000 - REL RETAIL* - 23-Mar-16 CARE A1+ 7.7600 1000 - REPCO HOME MFS MAR 2016 ICRA A1+ 8.7500 1500 - FAMILY CREDIT - MAR 2016 CARE A1+ 8.6000 3000 04-Feb-16 L&T FINCORP - MAR 2016 CARE A1+ 8.6000 2500 04-Feb-16 L&T FIN MF MAR 2016 CARE A1+ 8.5500 7500 05-Feb-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com