Feb 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- PNB HSG MF 10-May-16 CARE A1+ 9.0800 5500 11-Feb-16 RELIANCE JIO* - MAR 2016 CARE A1+ 7.7000 2500 - HDB FIN * - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.9700 2500 - GRUH FINANCE* - END MAR 16 CRISIL A1+ 8.4000 5000 - HERO FINCORP* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.1000 4000 - GIC HF - 06-May-16 ICRA A1+ 9.0400 1000 11-Feb-16 HDFC LTD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.9500 10000 - GODREJ IND. - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.6500 250 12-Feb-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com