(Correcting to remove NABARD CP deal, it is a CD deal as confirmed from the source)
Feb 10 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
EXIM MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.3000 5000 17-Feb-16
CPCL MF 18-Mar-16 ICRA A1+ 7.5700 850 15-Feb-16
PFC* - 23-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.5000 35000 16-Feb-16
TURQUOISE INV MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4800 2000 22-Feb-16
EXIM MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.3000 7500 23-Feb-16
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
