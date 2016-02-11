(Correcting to remove NABARD CP deal, it is a CD deal as confirmed from the source) Feb 10 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- EXIM MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.3000 5000 17-Feb-16 CPCL MF 18-Mar-16 ICRA A1+ 7.5700 850 15-Feb-16 PFC* - 23-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.5000 35000 16-Feb-16 TURQUOISE INV MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4800 2000 22-Feb-16 EXIM MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.3000 7500 23-Feb-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com