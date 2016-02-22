(Repeating to add CHAMBAL FERTILIZER and PTC INDIA FINANCE primary CP deals.) Feb 18 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- FAMILY CREDIT - 16-Mar-16 CARE A1+ 8.4300 1000 18-Feb-16 REC* - 28-Mar-16 CARE A1+ 7.3800 38000 - RELIANCE JIO* - 23-Mar-16 CARE A1+ 7.4800 1000 - CHAMBAL FERT - 29-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.6200 2000 24-Feb-16 CHAMBAL FERT - 30-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.6200 2000 24-Feb-16 PTC INDIA FIN - 29-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.9600 1500 24-Feb-16 PTC INDIA FIN - 29-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.9600 1000 24-Feb-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com