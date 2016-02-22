MEDIA-India's GST exemption list likely to be kept around 100 items - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Repeating to add CHAMBAL FERTILIZER and PTC INDIA FINANCE primary CP deals.) Feb 18 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- FAMILY CREDIT - 16-Mar-16 CARE A1+ 8.4300 1000 18-Feb-16 REC* - 28-Mar-16 CARE A1+ 7.3800 38000 - RELIANCE JIO* - 23-Mar-16 CARE A1+ 7.4800 1000 - CHAMBAL FERT - 29-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.6200 2000 24-Feb-16 CHAMBAL FERT - 30-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.6200 2000 24-Feb-16 PTC INDIA FIN - 29-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.9600 1500 24-Feb-16 PTC INDIA FIN - 29-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.9600 1000 24-Feb-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TOKYO, May 17 U.S. share futures and the dollar tumbled in Asian trade on Wednesday after reports President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into Trump's former national security advisor.