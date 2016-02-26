TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 118.56 bln rupees

May 23 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 42 bids for 118.56 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees