Mar 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T INFRA MFS INTRA MONTH CARE A1+ 8.7400 3000 04-Mar-16 L&T FINCORP MFS INTRA MONTH CARE A1+ 8.7700 5000 04-Mar-16 CHAMBAL FERT MFS 30-Mar-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.4700 3000 04-Mar-16 ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 9.1500 2000 02-Mar-16 AB NUVO MFS 03-May-16 ICRA A1+ 8.3500 2000 04-Mar-16 NABARD MFS 20-May-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2000 6000 09-Mar-16 NABARD MFS 07-Jun-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2000 10000 09-Mar-16 PFC* - 06-May-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2200 3250 08-Mar-16 PFC* - 27-May-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.2000 10750 08-Mar-16 RELIANCE CAP* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.2500 2000 - JM FIN LTD MF 01-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 9.7500 400 04-Mar-16 JM FIN LTD MF 08-May-16 ICRA A1+ 9.7500 250 08-Mar-16 JM FIN LTD MF 25-May-16 ICRA A1+ 9.7500 600 08-Mar-16 REDINGTON LTD* - END MARCH ICRA A1+ 7.5000 - - ============================================================================================