Mar 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFPL MF 09-Sep-16 CRISIL A1+ 9.8000 250 10-Mar-16 FAMILY CREDIT - 23-Mar-16 CARE A1+ 8.7400 4000 04-Mar-16 L&T INFRA - 28-Mar-16 CARE A1+ 8.7300 3000 04-Mar-16 L&T FINANCE - 29-Mar-16 CARE A1+ 8.7300 2500 04-Mar-16 REC - 16-May-16 CARE A1+ 8.2700 26000 08-Mar-16 CPCL MF 31-Mar-16 ICRA A1+ 7.4500 500 08-Mar-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com