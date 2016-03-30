Mar 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- BLUESTAR - 06-Jun-16 CARE A1+ 7.3500 250 - SHRIRAM CITY - 06-Jun-16 CARE A1+ 7.8300 2000 06-Apr-16 CHENNAI PETRO* - 03-May-16 ICRA A1+ 7.2500 10000 - TGS INVT* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0000 - 04-Apr-16 BIRLA TMT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 - 04-Apr-16 ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.9000 2000 31-Mar-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com