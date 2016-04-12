(Repeating to add FAMILY CREDIT Primary CP deal) Apr 11 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GODREJ IND. - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5200 1000 13-Apr-16 CPCL MF 03-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 7.2900 2250 13-Apr-16 RAYMOND* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4000 750 - RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.2000 2000 - FAMILY CREDIT MF 28-Mar-17 CARE A1+ 8.2000 150 12-Apr-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com