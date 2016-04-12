Apr 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA MOTORS * - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2000 2000 - COROMANDEL* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2200 1000 - FEDBANK FIN* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9500 250 - BLUESTAR - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.3400 250 18-Apr-16 JMF ARC - 18-Jul-16 ICRA A1+ 8.9700 750 18-Apr-16 ONGC MANG* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3000 2000 - CPCL MF 03-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 7.2300 4500 18-Apr-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com