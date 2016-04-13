UPDATE 2-Homes of Indian ex-finance minister, son searched in criminal probe
* Homes of Chidambaram, son, raided over investment approvals
Apr 13 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINCORP - 20-Apr-16 CARE A1+ 7.8500 500 13-Apr-16 RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.1800 3000 - TATA MOTORS* - END MAY ICRA A1+ 7.1800 2000 - CESC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.2300 1000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to push for an extension of supply cuts into 2018.