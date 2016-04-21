Apr 21 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- FAMILY CREDIT - 29-Apr-16 CARE A1+ 7.8600 3000 21-Apr-16 L&T FINCORP - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.8800 750 22-Apr-16 ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8600 500 22-Apr-16 TGS INVT - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.1000 1000 - JM FIN SER - 25-Jul-16 ICRA A1+ 8.7500 350 25-Apr-16 BIRLA TMT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2000 4500 - L&T FINCORP - 29-Apr-16 CARE A1+ 7.8600 1500 21-Apr-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com