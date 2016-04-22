Apr 22 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.2500 10000 - FAMILY CREDIT MF INTRA MONTH CARE A1+ 7.9000 1500 - CHOLAMANDALAM MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0000 500 29-Apr-16 TATA MOTORS* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2500 2000 - ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9500 - 22-Apr-16 L&T INFRA MF INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 7.8500 3500 22-Apr-16 AXIS FIN LTD* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.9400 750 - TATA CAPITAL* - 28-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 8.0400 2250 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com