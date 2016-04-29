(Repeating to add AB NUVO Primary CP deal.) Apr 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.4000 - - CAPITAL FIRST* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.2500 2000 - SAIL* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.6500 3000 - TATA CAPITAL* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.4000 500 - AB NUVO* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3200 2000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com