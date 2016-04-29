(Repeating to add AB NUVO Primary CP deal.)
Apr 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.4000 - -
CAPITAL FIRST* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.2500 2000 -
SAIL* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.6500 3000 -
TATA CAPITAL* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.4000 500 -
AB NUVO* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.3200 2000 -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
