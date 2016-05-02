May 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GNFC BANK 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8000 1500 06-May-16 L&T INFRAFIN INS. CO. 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.4400 200 03-May-16 HDFC LTD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.2500 16500 - GIC HF - 29-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 8.0800 1000 05-May-16 TATA CAP HSG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.4300 - - TATA CAP FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.4300 - - GODREJ IND. MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5900 850 05-May-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com