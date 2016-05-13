(Repeating to add NABHA POWER Primary CP deal.) May 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T INFRA - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 8.0700 2000 16-May-16 FAMILY CREDIT - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 8.0900 - 16-May-16 INDIABULLS HSG MF INTRA MTH CRISIL A1+ 8.0800 4750 13-May-16 NABHA POWER* - END JULY CRISIL A1+ 7.4300 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com