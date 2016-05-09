May 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ICICI HF* - END JUN ICRA A1+ 8.0000 1000 - JM FIN PROD* - 29-Jul-16 ICRA A1+ 8.7500 750 09-May-16 L&T FIN CORP - 1 MONTH CARE A1+ 8.1700 - - FAMILY CREDIT - 1 MONTH CARE A1+ 8.1700 - - L&T INFRA - 1 MONTH CARE A1+ 8.1200 - - L&T HSG - 1 MONTH CARE A1+ 8.1200 - - JMF ARC PVT LTD MF 10-Aug-16 ICRA A1+ 9.2000 250 11-May-16 BAJAJ FINANCE* - END JUN CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 7750 - HDB FIN * - END JUN CARE A1+ 8.9900 1000 - PIRAMAL ENTER* - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.7000 - - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com