* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
May 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ICICI HF* - END JUN ICRA A1+ 8.0000 1000 - JM FIN PROD* - 29-Jul-16 ICRA A1+ 8.7500 750 09-May-16 L&T FIN CORP - 1 MONTH CARE A1+ 8.1700 - - FAMILY CREDIT - 1 MONTH CARE A1+ 8.1700 - - L&T INFRA - 1 MONTH CARE A1+ 8.1200 - - L&T HSG - 1 MONTH CARE A1+ 8.1200 - - JMF ARC PVT LTD MF 10-Aug-16 ICRA A1+ 9.2000 250 11-May-16 BAJAJ FINANCE* - END JUN CRISIL A1+ 8.0000 7750 - HDB FIN * - END JUN CARE A1+ 8.9900 1000 - PIRAMAL ENTER* - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.7000 - - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)