May 11 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- PNB HSG BKS, MFS 29-Jun-16 CARE A1+ 7.9400 6750 12-May-16 GODREJ IND. MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4900 450 13-May-16 TURQUOISE INV MFS 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.4800 500 17-May-16 TGS INVT MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.4800 500 17-May-16 NABARD MFS 29-Jul-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.3700 15000 16-May-16 JMFPL MFS 07-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 9.2500 500 17-May-16 JMFSL MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.7700 750 17-May-16 AB NUVO* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4300 3000 - TATA MOTORS* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4500 1000 - CPCL - 18-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 7.1500 1000 13-May-16 NAT FERT* - 16-Jun-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.3800 1000 17-May-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com