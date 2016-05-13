May 13 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA CAP FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.1500 100 - CPCL* - 30-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 7.1700 1250 18-May-16 GODREJ IND. MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4500 700 17-May-16 CPCL* - 30-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 7.1800 13500 18-May-16 M&M FIN* - END JUNE CRISIL A1+ 7.9500 2000 - EXIM* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3700 14000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com