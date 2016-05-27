May 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA CAP FIN* - 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 7.7500 2000 - AXIS FIN LTD* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 8.0600 - - AXIS FIN LTD* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 8.0600 - - PTC INDIA FIN MFS 25-Aug-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.6450 2500 08-Jun-16 ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0700 - - SIDBI - 01-Aug-16 CARE A1+ 7.2400 4500 30-May-16 SIDBI - 02-Aug-16 CARE A1+ 7.2400 2150 02-Jun-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com