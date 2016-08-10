BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Aug 10 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFPL MFS 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5000 500 12-Aug-16 CPCL - 23-Aug-16 ICRA A1+ 6.6800 1250 12-Aug-16 RASHTRIYA CHEM - 09-Nov-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.6800 1000 12-Aug-16 ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2500 - - AB FASHION* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7800 750 - TMFL* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.2500 1000 - JMFPL MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5300 250 12-Aug-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Karachi, May 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $17 million to $15,896 million in the week ending May 12, compared to $15,913 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 12 Held by the State $15,895.9 $15,921.5 mln -0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,782.7 mln $4,979.0 mln -1.9 commercial