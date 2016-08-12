BUZZ-Western naphtha in Asia next month seen highest since Jan
** Asia is expected to receive about 1.2 mln tonnes of naphtha from the West, including Europe and the Mediterranean next month, up 30 pct from volumes in May, traders say
Aug 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- REDINGTON LTD* - END SEP ICRA A1+ 7.5900 500 - JMFPL MF 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.7200 500 - EXIM* - 22-May-17 CRISIL A1+ 7.2300 6000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
** Asia is expected to receive about 1.2 mln tonnes of naphtha from the West, including Europe and the Mediterranean next month, up 30 pct from volumes in May, traders say
* Says Rajesh Exports secures an export order of INR 11.40 billion