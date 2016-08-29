Aug 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- AXIS FIN LTD* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.9500 5000 - ABHFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9500 1000 - NETWORK 18* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7800 750 - JMF ARC PVT LTD MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8000 500 31-Aug-16 JMF ARC PVT LTD MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8000 250 02-Sep-16 CENTURY TEXT MFS 01-Nov-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.7600 3000 01-Sep-16 PTC INDIA FIN - 56 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 7.5700 3500 02-Sep-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com