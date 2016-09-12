BRIEF-India Grid Trust says to raise 10.12 bln rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
Sep 12 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- FAMILY CREDIT MFS 20-Dec-16 CARE A1+ 6.9500 1000 20-Sep-16 NABARD* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6200 10000 - PTC INDIA FIN - 10-Nov-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.3200 1000 16-Sep-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.