(Correcting to remove ISEC LTD deal as confirmed by source.) Sep 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ONGC MANG* - 16-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 6.6700 3000 - ABFL - END NOV ICRA A1+ 6.8700 - 15-Sep-16 L&T INFRA BKS INTRAMONTH CARE A1+ 6.7500 2500 16-Sep-16 GODREJ IND. MFS 90 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.6700 800 20-Sep-16 IOC* - 9 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.3900 5000 - GIC HF* - 64 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.8000 1000 - JMF CREDIT SOL MF 19-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 7.2000 1000 19-Sep-16 TATA CAP HSG* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8100 1500 - TATA CAP FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8700 5000 - ============================================================================================