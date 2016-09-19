(Repeating to add ISEC LTD Primary CP deal) Sep 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE HOME* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9300 2000 - RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6100 1000 - RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6200 1000 - AXIS FIN LTD* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.8000 2500 - ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6200 3000 - ISEC LTD MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8800 1000 21-Sep-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com