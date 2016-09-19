(Repeating to add ISEC LTD Primary CP deal)
Sep 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
RELIANCE HOME* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.9300 2000 -
RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6100 1000 -
RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6200 1000 -
AXIS FIN LTD* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.8000 2500 -
ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6200 3000 -
ISEC LTD MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8800 1000 21-Sep-16
============================================================================================
