(Repeating to add CPCL Primary CP Deal.) Sep 21 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CENTURY TEXT* - 47 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.7500 1000 - GIC HF - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7700 1500 27-Sep-16 INOX WIND* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2300 500 - ISEC LTD MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8700 450 29-Sep-16 CPCL MF 18-Nov-16 ICRA A1+ 6.6400 750 26-Sep-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com