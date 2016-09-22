Sep 22 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SUNDARAM FIN INS.CO 15-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 6.6500 500 28-Sep-16 SUNDARAM FIN MF 05-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 6.6200 2250 05-Oct-16 NETWORK 18* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6800 2000 - NAT FERT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7000 6900 - NAT FERT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6900 2650 - MUTHOOT FINANCE* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.1500 850 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com