Sep 23 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
CESC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.5100 2000 -
RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.6400 5000 -
ASPIRE HOME* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9500 4500 -
GRUH FINANCE* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6900 6000 -
NIRMA* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.6900 500 -
ADANI PORTS* - 22-Nov-16 ICRA A1+ 6.6800 3500 -
