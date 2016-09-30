(Repeating to add ABFL Primary CP deal.) Sep 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CESC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4800 2000 - JMF ARC PVT MF 25-Nov-16 ICRA A1+ 7.4500 500 30-Sep-16 EXIM* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3900 15000 04-Oct-16 JMFPL - 29-Nov-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.9000 500 30-Sep-16 REC* - 30-Dec-16 CARE A1+ 6.4500 21500 04-Oct-16 NHB* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3700 10000 - SIDBI MF 29-Dec-16 CARE A1+ 6.5400 8000 30-Sep-16 ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6300 2000 30-Sep-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com