BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
(Repeating to add ABFL Primary CP deal.) Sep 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CESC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4800 2000 - JMF ARC PVT MF 25-Nov-16 ICRA A1+ 7.4500 500 30-Sep-16 EXIM* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3900 15000 04-Oct-16 JMFPL - 29-Nov-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.9000 500 30-Sep-16 REC* - 30-Dec-16 CARE A1+ 6.4500 21500 04-Oct-16 NHB* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.3700 10000 - SIDBI MF 29-Dec-16 CARE A1+ 6.5400 8000 30-Sep-16 ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6300 2000 30-Sep-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)