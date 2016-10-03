(Repeating to add L&T FINCORP & L&T HSG Primary CP deal) Sep 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NHB MFS 30-Dec-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.4000 11000 04-Oct-16 L&T FINANCE - END OCT CARE A1+ 6.6200 - - L&T INFRA - END OCT CARE A1+ 6.6200 - - FAMILY CREDIT - END OCT CARE A1+ 6.6600 - - TMFL* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.6100 5000 04-Oct-16 L&T FINCORP - INTRA MNT CARE A1+ 6.6600 5000 - L&T HSG - INTRA MNT CARE A1+ 6.6200 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com