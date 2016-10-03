Oct 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NAT FERT* - 21-Oct-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 2550 07-Oct-16 JM FIN PRODUCTS - 6 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9500 1050 - HDB FIN * - END DEC CARE A1+ 6.5900 2500 - HUDCO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.4300 3000 - ABFL - END DEC ICRA A1+ 6.5900 - - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com