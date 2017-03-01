Mar 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SIDBI MF 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2600 5000 - JMFPL MF 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.2800 2000 03-Mar-17 AB NUVO MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3400 2000 - IRFC* - 15-Jun-17 ICRA A1+ 6.3300 20000 - L&T INFRA* - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.5000 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com