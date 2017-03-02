Mar 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GRUH FINANCE* - 30-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.2000 2000 - SIDBI - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 6.6400 20000 03-Mar-17 CHOLA INVEST* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 7.4000 1250 - CHAMBAL FERT MF 30-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 6.1300 2000 06-Mar-17 SIDBI MF 2-3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2600 15000 03-Mar-17 INDIABULLS HF MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.7000 1000 03-Mar-17 NAT FERT* - INTRA MTH CRISIL A1+ 6.1500 2250 - HDFC LTD* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 7.0600 10000 - CESC* - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.1500 1500 - NTPC* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.2700 10000 - BLUE STAR* - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.1500 250 - GIC HF - 78 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.6200 1000 09-Mar-17 SIDBI MF 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.2200 2000 03-Mar-17 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com